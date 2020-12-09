No practice for Josh Jacobs Wednesday

Getty Images

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden sounded pessimistic on Monday about getting running back Josh Jacobs back from a sprained ankle for Sunday’s game against the Colts and Wednesday didn’t bring any developments to push that feeling in a different direction.

Jacobs did not take part in the team’s first on-field work of the week. Jacobs was out of practice all of last week after hurting his ankle in the team’s Week 12 loss to the Falcons. Devontae Booker, Jalen Richard, and Theo Riddick all saw time in his place in last Sunday’s 31-28 win over the Jets.

Gruden also said that he doesn’t expect safety Johnathan Abram, who missed last Sunday with a knee injury, to play, but there was more positive news on that front. Abram was able to practice on a limited basis.

Cornerback Damon Arnette was out due to a concussion and right tackle Trent Brown practiced for the first time since coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list.