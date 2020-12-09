Packers place three on IR, activate Simon Stepaniak

Getty Images

On Monday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur used the word “concern” to describe the injury status of safety Raven Greene (shoulder), returner Tyler Ervin (ankle) and defensive tackle Billy Winn (triceps). All three players are expected to miss significant time.

So it comes as no surprise that the team placed Winn, Greene and Ervin on injured reserve Wednesday.

New returner Tavon Austin was inactive Sunday but likely takes Ervin’s place this week. The Packers signed Anthony Rush last week, and he will see action in Winn’s stead. The Packers don’t have an easy answer at safety for Greene.

The team announced it used a roster spot to activated offensive guard Simon Stepaniak from the reserve/non-football injury list. Stepaniak tore an ACL late in his college career, almost a year ago, before the Packers made him the 209th overall choice.