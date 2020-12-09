Panthers activate Greg Little off COVID-19 list, designate Adarius Taylor to return

USA Today Sports

The Panthers have activated backup offensive lineman Greg Little off the reserve/COVID-19 list and designated linebacker Adarius Taylor to return from injured reserve.

Little was one of eight Panthers who went on the COVID-19 list on Monday. Carolina still has seven players on the list, including key offensive weapons D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.

Taylor has been on IR since Nov. 11, following the Panthers’ Week 9 loss to Kansas City. He’s played nine games this season, registering 14 tackles.

Additionally, Carolina signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu to its practice squad.