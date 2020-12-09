Panthers players on COVID-19 list gathered outside team facility

Getty Images

The Panthers put eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list this week, but that was not a result of an outbreak within the facility.

Instead, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said today, the issue stemmed from players gathering outside the facility.

Sills said the league has been working with the Panthers on stressing the importance of being vigilant about the disease at all times, both in the facility and away from it.

The Panthers had no new positive tests in the results that came back today.