Quad injury limits Christian McCaffrey in practice

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey hurt his shoulder in his first game back from an ankle injury and now his return from that shoulder injury is being impacted by another ailment.

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that McCaffrey was limited in Wednesday’s practice and the shoulder won’t be the only reason cited on the team’s injury report. A quad injury is also part of the picture for McCaffrey right now.

According to Rhule, McCaffrey tweaked his quad while working out last week and it tightened up on him Wednesday.

Between the two injuries, McCaffrey has only played in three games this season. McCaffrey said his shoulder was feeling “really great” earlier this week, but it remains to be seen if the quad issue is going to jeopardize his return to action.