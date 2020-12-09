Rashaad Penny, Quinton Dunbar return to practice for Seahawks

Getty Images

Running back Rashaad Penny and cornerback Quinton Dunbar were designated to return to practice with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday.

Penny practiced for the first time this season after spending the first 13 weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list. Penny sustained a torn ACL and additional knee damage in a game against the Los Angeles Rams last December.

“We’re really excited to get him back and get him back on the field with us. It’s just been a long haul. Very meaningful for him to get back out there,” head coach Pete Carroll said.

Penny, a former first-round pick, had been starting to show solid form for Seattle prior to his injury last year. He had 29 carries for 203 yards with two rushing touchdowns and four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown in games against Philadelphia and Minnesota right before his injury. He injured his knee on his first touch of the game against the Rams and has been out ever since.

Dunbar was placed on injured reserve after a loss to the Buffalo Bills in November that Dunbar struggled to finish because of ongoing knee issues. He has started all six games he’s appeared in for Seattle this season.

“Excited he’s coming back out. He’s had a really good process to get back, been able to condition more so than he has before and worked on it and I’m thinking and hoping his knee has really quieted down. We just have to wait and see how the week goes,” Carroll said.

Because they aren’t on the active roster, their participation didn’t have to be listed on the team’s injury report.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap (foot), running back Travis Homer (knee), safety Ryan Neal (hip pointer), guard Jamarco Jones (groin) and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) were the five players that did not practice for Seattle on Wednesday. Homer had been listed with a wrist and thumb injuries in previous weeks in addition to his knee injury. Now those matters are no longer on the report.