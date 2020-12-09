Ravens turned in “very encouraging” offensive performance on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Ravens had quarterback Lamar Jackson, center Patrick Mekari, a couple of running backs, and others back from the COVID-19 reserve list for Tuesday night’s game against the Cowboys and their presence helped spur their strongest offensive performance in some time.

Baltimore put up 401 total yards, which is their third-highest output of the season, and they set a season-high with 294 rushing yards in a 34-17 victory that snapped a three-game losing streak. Head coach John Harbaugh called the running game “the key on offense” in his postgame press conference.

“It was very encouraging,” Harbaugh said. “I think our guys did a great job. They blocked. They ran. Our wide receivers blocked. The tight ends, the guys that are new to the program, came in and did a good job. It’s always a team effort. Obviously, Lamar had a lot to do with that, as well. So, yes, very happy with that. That’s big for us.”

The Ravens became the second team this season to have three players run for at least 70 yards in a single game, which leads us to the caveat to their strong outing. The Browns did the same while posting 307 yards against the same Cowboys team that was so generous to Baltimore, so the Ravens will need to keep things rolling to make a convincing argument that this wasn’t a blip.

They’ll get that chance against those Browns in a Week 14 game that will have much to do with setting the AFC playoff picture.