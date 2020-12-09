Report: Terry Fontenot is expected to be candidate for Falcons G.M.

Getty Images

The Falcons will be looking for a new General Manager after the season and names of a few potential candidates are starting to emerge.

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the team would like to interview Saints vice president and assistant General Manager for pro personnel Terry Fontenot after the regular season. Fontenot is in his 16th season with the Saints and has had his hand in a long run of success in New Orleans.

Under protocols put in place by the league recently, any interview with Fontenot while the Saints are still alive in the playoffs will have to take place virtually.

Former Texans G.M. Rick Smith and Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes are also mentioned as candidates for the job. The NFL approved a proposal to incentivize minority hiring that would provide the Saints or Rams with third-round compensatory picks in the next two drafts if Fontenot or Holmes is hired in Atlanta.