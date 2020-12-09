Sean Payton “not particularly concerned” about Alvin Kamara’s drop in catches

Getty Images

In the first nine games of the 2020 season, Saints running back Alvin Kamara caught 67 passes for 648 yards and four touchdowns.

That left him on pace for 119 receptions and 1,152 receiving yards, which would tie Christian McCaffrey‘s single-season record for a running back and break Marshall Faulk’s record for receiving yards. That pace was set with Drew Brees at quarterback for the first eight games and half of the ninth, but it has slowed considerably the last three weeks.

With Taysom Hill at quarterback for the last three games, Kamara has three catches for seven yards. While some might guess Kamara would be more involved as a quick outlet for an inexperienced quarterback, head coach Sean Payton said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com, the drop in his productivity has been “opponent driven” and that it is one he’s “not particularly concerned” about heading into Week 14.

The Saints have gone 3-0 and clinched a playoff spot with Hill as the starter, which likely makes it easier to avoid getting caught up how often anyone is getting the ball on a weekly basis.