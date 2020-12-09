Shawn Williams’ one-game suspension upheld on appeal

USA TODAY Sports

Bengals safety ﻿Shawn Williams﻿ lost his appeal of his one-game suspension, the league announced.

Hearing officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, upheld the league’s suspension, so Williams will not play Sunday against the Cowboys. Williams will lose a game check.

Video showed Williams intentionally stomping on the on the leg of Dolphins offensive lineman Solomon Kindley during Sunday’s game. Kindley entered the game with a foot injury that kept him limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Williams later was ejected after a brawl between the teams in the fourth quarter. Officials also disqualified Dolphins receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins from that melee.

The league also suspended Titans defensive end Teair Tart one game for intentionally stepping on Browns right guard Wyatt Teller.

Neither Tart nor Williams was penalized for stepping on an opposing player, but both will pay a bigger penalty for their transgression.