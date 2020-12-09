Steelers activate James Conner

Getty Images

The Steelers had nothing doing in the run game against the Washington Football Team on Monday night and they’ll have running back James Conner back in an attempt to change their fortunes against the Bills in Week 14.

Conner has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He missed the last two games after a positive test for the coronavirus. Center Maurkice Pouncey has also missed the last two games and remains on the list.

Anthony McFarland, Benny Snell, and Jaylen Samuels combined to run 13 times for 21 yards in the 23-17 loss to Washington. They managed 68 rushing yards in their Week 12 win over the Steelers.

Conner has 145 carries for 645 yards and five touchdowns this season. He’s also caught 25 passes for 145 yards.