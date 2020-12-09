Steelers sign Cassius Marsh off Colts practice squad

Getty Images

The Steelers are adding a veteran piece to their defense for the final weeks of the regular season.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have signed Cassius Marsh off of the Colts’ practice squad. Marsh is referred to as a defensive end in the announcement, but he’s far smaller than the players who see time there in the Steelers scheme and it seems more likely that he’ll join the likes of Alex Highsmith and Ola Adeniyi in vying for time off the edge with Bud Dupree out for the season.

Marsh opened the season with the Jaguars and had nine tackles in four games. He’s recorded five tackles and a forced fumble in three games since coming to Indianapolis.

In addition to the Marsh move, the Steelers also announced that linebacker Ulysees Gilbert has been designated for return from injured reserve. If he’s ready to go this week, he could help fill the void left by Robert Spillane‘s knee injury.