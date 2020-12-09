Titans put Isaiah Wilson on non-football illness list

Getty Images

The unusual rookie season of Titans first-round pick Isaiah Wilson has taken another turn.

The Titans placed Wilson on the non-football illness list today. There was no word on the nature of the illness he’s battling, but if it were COVID-19 he would go on the COVID-19 reserve list, which he’s already been on twice this season.

An offensive tackle whom the Titans were hoping could have a major impact as a rookie, Wilson has instead played only four snaps this season. He has also had a DUI arrest, and the team suspended him for last week’s game against the Browns.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel says he’ll continue to coach and support Wilson, but at this point it seems unlikely that the Titans are expecting him to contribute at all for the rest of the 2020 season or postseason.