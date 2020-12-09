Titans say Isaiah Wilson is working through personal issues

Getty Images

Titans rookie first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson is away from the team, and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be back any time soon.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said today that Wilson needs time off to work on personal issues.

“Today we placed Isaiah Wilson on the Reserve Non-Football Illness list,” Robinson said in a statement. “Currently, he is dealing with some personal issues, which will take some time for him to work through. We will continue to help him and support him, with the hope that he can ultimately re-join the team.”

That the Titans are only saying they “hope” Wilson can re-join the team suggests that this matter is serious. Wilson was arrested for DUI just days before the Titans’ regular-season opener, and he was suspended by the team for last week’s game.