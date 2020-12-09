Todd Gurley looking forward to debut at the L.A. stadium he “helped create”

USA Today Sports

When Todd Gurley signed four-year extension with the Rams worth $34.5 fully guaranteed in 2018, both sides figured he would be scoring touchdowns at SoFi Stadium on a weekly basis.

But in the NFL, things change in a hurry.

The Rams released Gurley before he ever got a chance to step foot in the completed facility, let alone play a game there. Now, he’ll make his SoFi debut this weekend when the Falcons come to L.A. to play the Chargers.

“I helped create that stadium,” Gurley said, via Emmanuel Morgan of the L.A. Times, “so why not try to go out there and try to do damage?”

The Rams selected Gurley No. 10 overall in the 2015 draft, and he was named offensive rookie of the year in the franchise’s last season in St. Louis. Gurley was the ideal star for the Rams when they returned to Southern California, but L.A. fans had to wait until head coach Sean McVay arrived in 2017 to really see Gurley blossom. He scored 40 touchdowns between the 2017 and 2018 seasons, helping the Rams reach Super Bowl LIII.

With a reported price tag of somewhere between $5 and $6 billion, SoFi Stadium is much more than The House that Gurley (sort of) Built. But Gurley says there’s no ill will from him toward the Rams for the way things worked out.

“It was a good time, man,” Gurley said. “It was a good five years with the Rams and a good four years in L.A., for sure. It’s always going to be home.”

In his first season with the Falcons, Gurley’s rushed for 626 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games.