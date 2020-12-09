Tom Brady’s TB12 received a $960,000 paycheck protection loan

Getty Images

At the risk of creating a “really rich people often get money they don’t deserve” vibe, well, really rich people often get money they don’t deserve.

Via CNBC, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s TB12 company received a Paycheck Protection Program loan in the amount of $960,855. The information comes from data released by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Brady’s company got the money in April, as a product of a small-business lending program that was created by Congress to assist with pandemic relief.

While Brady is fully within his rights to take whatever may have been available, whether he can and whether he should are two different questions. Brady has made many, many millions over the last 20 years in football and elsewhere, and he currently has a $25 million compensation package for 2020 with the Buccaneers. His wife, Gisele Bundchen, has earned even more money in her career than Brady has.

A report from July indicated that TB12 received a loan in the range of $350,000 to $1 million.

Again, he has every right to take the money. But others have every right to say, “I can’t believe he took the money.”