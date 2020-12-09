Tom Brady’s TB12 received a $960,000 paycheck protection loan

December 9, 2020
Tom Brady Announces He Will Leave The New England Patriots
At the risk of creating a “really rich people often get money they don’t deserve” vibe, well, really rich people often get money they don’t deserve.

Via CNBC, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s TB12 company received a Paycheck Protection Program loan in the amount of $960,855. The information comes from data released by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Brady’s company got the money in April, as a product of a small-business lending program that was created by Congress to assist with pandemic relief.

While Brady is fully within his rights to take whatever may have been available, whether he can and whether he should are two different questions. Brady has made many, many millions over the last 20 years in football and elsewhere, and he currently has a $25 million compensation package for 2020 with the Buccaneers. His wife, Gisele Bundchen, has earned even more money in her career than Brady has.

A report from July indicated that TB12 received a loan in the range of $350,000 to $1 million.

Again, he has every right to take the money. But others have every right to say, “I can’t believe he took the money.”

  1. This is the one thing most Americans need to come together on. We need to stop letting multimillionaire and billionaire families use our systems as a ATM. Dude needed 0 of that money, and there are tens of thousands of businesses that need/needed a small percentage of $900000.

  2. I can’t even get that second stimulus check I needed back in September to save my car from repossession and by next month to prevent eviction.

    Nice going, Congress. You certainly know what YOU’RE doing.

  3. They better have paid employee payroll (excluding owners) with those PPP funds or they will be getting a visit from the Treasury Department.

  4. The problem isn’t he got the money. The problem is that our government gave him and many others the money. This is why you don’t go into blanket lockdowns that have had little effect on the infection rate but has made millions poor.

  5. Go figure. Take taxpayer money make available to even the wealthy and every TOM, Dick and Harry will come running for it.

  6. But we have more bills than everyone else…………………..

    –Every Professional Athlete

  7. There was always going to be this problem with the PPP.

    It is very difficult for someone NOT immediately in involved the business to know how much the money is “needed”. And the speed at which the program was rolled out prevented any REAL “background checking” on the recipients.

    So if you “knew someone” handling the program dispersals- it was easy to get your paperwork in the system ahead of Joe average small business owner.

    Still – shame on TB12.

  8. There’s a difference between Tom Brady’s money and TB12’s money. They’re not the same thing and income Tom has isn’t automatically considered income for TB12.

    Not saying right or wrong – just saying it’s not so clear cut as “Tom Brady was paid X from the Bucs – therefore TB12 was paid X and didn’t need the money” – they’re separate legal entities.

  9. Brady should do what other organizations have done and return the money. He may have legally took advantage of the PPP government loan program but keeping the money is immoral.

  10. If Tom Brady pumped his own money into TB12, he would be violating one of the core tenets of business practice, invite a tax audit that would surely lead to penalties, and expose his personal assets in the most irresponsible way. Every business owner knows not to do this.

    Seriously, who are the 5 people who “thumbs down” this??

    I am a huge Brady fan and am disappointed to hear this

  13. Another example of exactly what’s wrong with our system, but don’t think for a minute that things will change

  14. He has the option of returning it as others called out in the media have. Maybe he has already. Maybe he hasn’t.

    TB12 is not the only one that has taken money they don’t need but the bill allowed it to happen and that is the issue.

  15. I was just reading a news story about the fact that 110,000 restaurants have closed in the US in the last 200 days. That’s lots of people whose livelihoods may have been saved had PPP funding been available to them. Remember that the next time someone like TB12 asks you to donate to their cause.

