Tua Tagovailoa: I didn’t practice to my standard last week

The Dolphins racked up 406 yards of offense last week but scored only 19 points in their victory over the Bengals last Sunday.
Miami’s offense finished the game 1-of-4 in goal-to-go situations and 1-of-10 on third down.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 26-of-39 passing for 296 yards with a touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki. But given the game’s overall result and feel, Tagovailoa didn’t seem satisfied with his play on Wednesday.
“Last week I was a little down because of the way I practiced. It wasn’t to the standard I wanted to practice,” Tagovailoa said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “You learn from those things. It’s a continuous learning process in the NFL.”
Tagovailoa has thrown for 898 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions so far as a rookie — solid numbers. But he has work to do as the Dolphins try to solidify their playoff position over the last quarter of the season.