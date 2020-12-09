Tua Tagovailoa sheds thumb support, though he remains limited in practice

Getty Images

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained limited in Wednesday’s practice with a left thumb injury. But he has shed the tape on his injured throwing hand, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

After being benched during a Week 11 loss to the Broncos and missing the victory over the Jets in Week 12 with his injury, Tagovailoa played every snap in Week 13.

Tagovailoa did not have his best week of practice leading up to Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

“Adversity has always been in my life,” Tagovailoa said. “From high school, college, injuries and also in the NFL. I think that’s just life. I think last week I was a little down because of the way I practiced.”

But he finished with a career-high 296 yards passing last week and now has 898 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions this season.