Tyreek Hill misses practice with illness

Getty Images

The Chiefs kicked off their practice week without wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill was not on the field for the start of the team’s preparations for the Dolphins because of an illness. It’s the first time that Hill has missed practice this season and it will mark his first time on the injury report since a heel issue led to him being listed in Week 6.

Offensive lineman Yasir Durant was also out sick on Wednesday and head coach Andy Reid told reporters that neither illness is related to COVID-19.

Hill has 74 catches for 1,079 yards and a league-high 13 touchdowns this season.

Linebacker Damien Wilson was the only other player out of practice on Wednesday. He was sidelined by a knee injury.