Updated 2021 NFL draft order: Broncos now sit 10th

Getty Images

Heading into Week 14 of the NFL season, the winless Jets remain atop the NFL draft order for 2021. The Jaguars, who have one win, could become the first team to go 1-15 and not finish with the worst record in the league.

The Broncos moved into the top 10 this week.

According to the NFL, here is the current draft order. It is determined by record, with strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play, so the teams currently holding playoff spots are not listed.

(For those who didn’t read the above, or didn’t comprehend, the Giants currently lead the NFC East. They are not listed because the NFC East winner will not draft higher than 19th, REGARDLESS THE RECORD.)

1. Jets, 0-12

2. Jaguars, 1-11

3. Bengals, 2-9-1

4. Chargers, 3-9

5. Cowboys, 3-9

6. Eagles, 3-8-1

7. Panthers, 4-8

8. Falcons, 4-8

9. Dolphins (from Texans), Texans 4-8

10. Broncos, 4-8

11. Lions, 5-7,

12. Washington Football Team, 5-7

13. Bears, 5-7

14. 49ers, 5-7

15. Cardinals, 6-6

16. Patriots, 6-6

17. Raiders, 7-5

18. Ravens, 7-5