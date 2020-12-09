Week 14 a big one in the AFC playoff race

Getty Images

Among the top nine AFC teams in the NFL playoff picture, eight of them are facing each other in Week 14.

The Steelers, currently slated to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC, visit Buffalo on Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs, No. 2 in the AFC, visit the No. 6 Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The Browns, No. 5 in the AFC standings, host the No. 9 Ravens on Monday night. And the No. 7 Colts visit the No. 8 Raiders.

Among the top AFC contenders, only the No. 4 Titans, who visit the Jaguars, are not facing another playoff contender.

There’s plenty of intrigue in all four games. The Steelers have been atop the AFC standings all season, but a loss to the Bills combined with a Chiefs win would change that. On the other hand, if the Steelers beat the Bills and the Dolphins beat the Chiefs, the Steelers strengthen their grip on home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, and the Dolphins find themselves tied with the Bills for first place in the AFC East. The Browns could make a strong statement that they’re for real and put a nail in the Ravens’ coffin — or the Ravens could put themselves right back in the playoff mix. The Colts-Raiders winner will be in playoff position with three weeks to play, while the loser will be on the outside looking in.

We’ll know a lot more about the AFC playoff race in a week than we know now.