Week 14 NFL playoff scenarios: Bills, Steelers, Packers all can clinch

The Bills, Steelers and Packers all have opportunities to clinch playoff berths, and the Chiefs and Saints can clinch their divisions, in Week 14.
Here are the full NFL playoff scenarios for Week 14:
AFC
CLINCHED: Kansas City Chiefs – playoff berth
BUFFALO BILLS (9-3) (vs. Pittsburgh (11-1), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:
BUF win + BAL loss + MIA loss + LV loss + NE loss or tie
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-1) (at Miami (8-4), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:
KC win or tie OR
LV loss or tie
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (11-1) (at Buffalo (9-3), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
PIT win + CLE loss
Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:
PIT win or tie OR
LV loss or tie OR
MIA loss or tie OR
TEN loss
NFC
CLINCHED: New Orleans Saints – playoff berth
GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-3) (at Detroit (5-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Green Bay clinches NFC North division title with:
GB win + MIN loss or tie OR
GB tie + MIN loss
Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:
GB win + ARI loss or tie OR
GB win + LAR loss or tie OR
GB win + SEA win or tie OR
GB tie + ARI loss OR
GB tie + LAR loss + ARI tie OR
GB tie + SEA win or tie + ARI tie
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (10-2) (at Philadelphia (3-8-1), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:
NO win OR
TB loss OR
NO tie + TB tie