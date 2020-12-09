Week 14 NFL playoff scenarios: Bills, Steelers, Packers all can clinch

Getty Images

The Bills, Steelers and Packers all have opportunities to clinch playoff berths, and the Chiefs and Saints can clinch their divisions, in Week 14.

Here are the full NFL playoff scenarios for Week 14:

AFC

CLINCHED: Kansas City Chiefs – playoff berth

BUFFALO BILLS (9-3) (vs. Pittsburgh (11-1), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

BUF win + BAL loss + MIA loss + LV loss + NE loss or tie

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-1) (at Miami (8-4), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

KC win or tie OR

LV loss or tie

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (11-1) (at Buffalo (9-3), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

PIT win + CLE loss

Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:

PIT win or tie OR

LV loss or tie OR

MIA loss or tie OR

TEN loss

NFC

CLINCHED: New Orleans Saints – playoff berth

GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-3) (at Detroit (5-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Green Bay clinches NFC North division title with:

GB win + MIN loss or tie OR

GB tie + MIN loss

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:

GB win + ARI loss or tie OR

GB win + LAR loss or tie OR

GB win + SEA win or tie OR

GB tie + ARI loss OR

GB tie + LAR loss + ARI tie OR

GB tie + SEA win or tie + ARI tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (10-2) (at Philadelphia (3-8-1), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

NO win OR

TB loss OR

NO tie + TB tie