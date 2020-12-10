A.J. Brown out of practice with ankle injury

Getty Images

Wide receiver A.J. Brown left last Sunday’s game for a brief time after hurting his ankle, but he returned to finish the day with four catches for 87 yards.

The ankle held up last weekend, but it remains to be seen if it will be well enough for Brown to play against the Jaguars this weekend. Brown missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday.

Brown has been a regular on the injury report this season, but has played in every game since Week 5. He has 44 catches for 725 yards and eight touchdowns on the year.

Cornerback Breon Borders (hip) and right tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) were also out for the second practice in a row.