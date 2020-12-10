Aaron Rodgers: Davante Adams makes me a better person and quarterback

Getty Images

One of the big storylines to come out of the first round of this year’s draft was the Packers’ decision to eschew wide receivers in favor of picking quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.

Many noted that the Packers have never picked a receiver in the first round since quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the team and a good chunk of those people lamented the fact that Rodgers hasn’t been given such targets. The Packers did use a 2014 second-round pick on Davante Adams, however, and Rodgers made it clear on Wednesday that he doesn’t think the team could have anyone better.

“He is a phenomenal player. He is as good as they come. I wouldn’t want to throw to anybody else,” Rodgers said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “I have so much love and respect for him as a person — how he carries himself, his demeanor, his competitiveness, his focus, the plays that he makes on the field, the way that he communicates with me, the respect that he shows me, the respect that he earns from myself and our team every single day. He is one of a kind. Very unique player, unique person, and I am so thankful to have him on our squad. I have his back 100 percent in everything that he does and says. He’s a man of his word, he’s a man of high integrity and high class. And I’m better because of him — as a person and as a quarterback.”

Adams missed two games earlier this season, but he’s already tied a career high with 13 touchdowns and he’s got a good shot at setting a few others before the year is out. That’s coincided with one of Rodgers’ best seasons and leaves little doubt that it has been a win-win relationship between the two men.