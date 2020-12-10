Aaron Rodgers says comfort level boosting Packers offense

Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has noted how much more comfortable he feels in the offense this year in Matt LaFleur’s second season as head coach.

Rodgers said Wednesday that the comfort level of the entire offense is the driving force between the team’s success this season.

“I think it’s a comfort for everybody in the offense,” Rodgers said, via PackersNews.com. “Simplicity, even. And then guys making steps, growing up and taking that next step into their development.

“Obviously we talked about Robert (Tonyan). Allen Lazard, obviously been hurt you know a good amount, but he does so many things for us. Marquez (Valdes-Scantling), you know, has really become a more complete player this year I feel like. And then the production we’re getting from especially those two (running) backs has been phenomenal, not just in the run game but receiving. And the unsung heroes in the squad, those seven linemen, eight linemen who’ve played a lot for us, make you know all of our jobs easier.

Last year, the Packers ranked just 18th in total offense and 15th in points per game as they adapted to LaFleur’s offensive system. With a more innate understanding of the offense across the board and everything that comes with the finer details of a new scheme more embedded, the Packers have jumped to second in total yards and first in points per game so through 13 weeks of the season.

“So i think, you know, in general — and I’ve talked about this a lot of Wednesdays, and I’ll continue to — I really feel like that we did make some things a little simpler this year, and everybody’s in their second year at the same time so it becomes more simple because it’s more readily on your mind. It’s easier to put a picture to a thought, to a play, and I think that’s helped all of us kind of play a little bit faster this year,” Rodgers said.