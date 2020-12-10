Andy Dalton will be back in Cincinnati this weekend

Getty Images

When the NFL schedule was released this spring, Andy Dalton had recently signed to be the backup quarterback in Dallas so noticing that his new team was set to face his former team in Week 14 probably didn’t conjure up memories of a triumphant return to Cincinnati.

Dak Prescott‘s injury has changed the outlook for Dalton. The Bengals’ all-time leader in touchdown passes will be starting this weekend’s game and he said that he is “excited about the opportunity” to face the team he led for the last nine seasons.

“It will be different being on the other side of the field, the other locker room and all that kind of stuff. It’ll kind of feel a little weird being on the other side of it, but it’s because I spent so much time there and everything,” Dalton said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I’m looking forward to it and looking forward to getting back and playing in Cincinnati.”

Prescott isn’t the only starting quarterback missing from this matchup. Joe Burrow‘s knee injury means that Dalton won’t get to square off against the guy who helped push him out the door and that the veteran’s return is the only real headline in a matchup of last place teams.