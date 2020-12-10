Antonio Gibson out of practice again for Washington

Getty Images

There was good injury news about a few offensive players at Washington’s practice on Thursday, but the outlook for running back Antonio Gibson doesn’t look great.

Gibson is dealing with turf toe and he was out of practice for the second straight day. Head coach Ron Rivera isn’t ruling him out of Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but he didn’t sound overly optimistic either.

“It is concerning, and we’ll see how it plays out the next two days. . . . We’re hoping for the best. He had a couple of good days with a trainer, so we’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin was limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury, but got in a full practice on Thursday. Right tackle Morgan Moses (groin) and right guard Brandon Scherff (calf) were both limited after sitting out of practice to start the week.