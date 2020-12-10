Bears close facility, pause football activities after positive COVID-19 test

Getty Images

The Bears’ preparations for Sunday’s game against the Texans will be done remotely on Thursday.

A positive COVID-19 test in the organization has led the Bears to shut their facility and call off in-person work for the day. The team did not indicate whether it was a player, coach or other staff member who had the positive test result. They have placed three practice squad players on the COVID-19 reserve list recently.

“This morning we were notified that we had a positive COVID-19 test,” the team said in a statement. “As a result, the club has elected to pause all in-person football activities today and close Halas Hall. Instead, all meetings will be conducted virtually.”

It is the second time this season that the Bears have called off a Thursday practice due to a positive test. They did the same in Week 9 when center Cody Whitehair tested positive and went on to play the game without any other changes to the schedule.