Bears put DeAndre Carter on COVID-19 list

Kick returner DeAndre Carter won’t be facing his former team this weekend.

The Bears announced that Carter has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. The team announced that a member of the organization had tested positive earlier in the day and Carter’s stay on the list will stretch beyond Sunday’s game against the Texans.

The team closed its facility on Thursday morning after learning of the positive test, but got the green light to reopen for practice in the afternoon.

Carter was claimed off waivers from the Texans in November after Dwayne Harris tore his triceps. He has returned one punt for five yards since coming to Chicago.