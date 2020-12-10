Bears will practice this afternoon despite player testing positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Bears have decided to practice today after all.

After announcing this morning that they were closing the facility and pausing team activities because a player tested positive for COVID-19, the Bears later announced that they would practice today at 2:30.

That likely means the Bears were able to do contact tracing on the one player who tested positive and determine that no other players were in close contact with him.

The Bears host the Texans on Sunday, and from all indications that game will go on as scheduled.