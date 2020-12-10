Bills sign Brandon Beane to multiyear extension

Getty Images

The Bills announced a multiyear contract extension for General Manager Brandon Beane on Thursday. Beane is in his fourth season with Buffalo.

The Bills went to the postseason in two of his first three seasons. They can clinch another playoff berth Sunday.

The Bills are 34-26 since Beane arrived as G.M. with only one losing season, going 6-10 in 2018.

“Brandon is an outstanding leader, and he has brought a great level of stability throughout our organization,” Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a statement. “One of the things we appreciate and respect about Brandon is that he is very thorough in his decision-making process. No decision he makes comes without a great deal of study and research. We appreciate his strong communication skills, and he works extremely well with us, with [coach] Sean [McDermott] and with all levels of the organization. We are happy to extend his contract and to have Brandon and Sean leading our football team for many years to come.”

Before arriving in Buffalo, Beane spent 19 years with the Panthers in various roles and was the assistant General Manager in his final season. Beane overlapped with McDermott in Carolina from 2011 to 2016.

“My view on Brandon hasn’t changed since the day we first met,” McDermott said in a statement. “When I was around him in Carolina he always had a great way about him, in particular with people skills. Then to me, a great balance of the business and the operation and then also blending the football side, that’s unique around the league.

“I think for most GMs to have that experience on the business side of the football end of things, I really can’t envision myself working with anybody else but Brandon moving forward. For coaches, as I mentioned earlier, it’s one thing to be a good coach and develop players. But if you’re not being fed good players, it’s almost like drinking from a from a dry hose. That’s a hard thing to sustain over the course of time. So being fed good players, being fed players that match what we’re looking for, Brandon has done a phenomenal job. I can’t envision myself working with any other GM.”