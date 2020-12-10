Cam Akers tops 100 yards for the first time as Rams lead 24-3

Getty Images

Cam Akers had only 50 carries for 201 yards in his first eight games in the NFL. He has 50 carries for 305 yards and two touchdowns in two games plus three quarters.

The Rams rookie, a second-round choice out of Florida State, has his first career 100-yard game with a quarter left Thursday night.

He had 11 carries for 89 yards in the first half and added nine carries for 60 on the team’s first possession of the third quarter.

Akers’ running helped the Rams to a 16-play, 88-yard drive that ate 9:42 off the clock.

The Rams faced a fourth-and-one from the New England 4-yard line, but Akeem Spence jumped offsides. Cooper Kupp then caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff.

The Rams lead 24-3.