Cam Newton, J.C. Jackson are playing Thursday night as expected

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (abdomen) and starting cornerback J.C. Jackson (hip/knee) will play in Thursday Night Football.

It is not a surprise, but they were among the 14 players the Patriots listed as questionable.

The Patriots’ inactives are strong safety Terrence Brooks, quarterback Brian Hoyer, running back J.J. Taylor (quadriceps), defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and tight end Jordan Thomas.

Rams kicker Matt Gay will play. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, and the Rams designated him as questionable.

Despite elevating kicker Austin MacGinnis from their practice squad earlier in the day, Gay is active. MacGinnis is among the Rams’ inactives.

The Rams’ other inactives are outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee), running back Raymond Calais, running back Xavier Jones, center Brian Allen (knee) and receiver Trishton Jackson. Lewis and Allen were full participants in Wednesday’s practice and did not appear on the status report.