Carson Wentz: I’ll keep pushing through

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is putting forward a positive face after he was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts this week.

Wentz hasn’t spoken publicly but did take to Twitter to respond to a young fan sending him words of encouragement.

“God’s got a plan for me and I’ll keep pushing through this like I always do— trusting HIM and giving it everything I got!” Wentz said.

Whether Wentz has a future as a starting quarterback in Philadelphia or elsewhere remains to be seen, but all he can do now is push through what has been the worst season of his career.