Chase Claypool misses practice Thursday

The Steelers were missing a wide receiver at practice on Thursday.

Chase Claypool was a new addition to the injury report and he sat out the session because of an illness.

Since it is 2020, any mention of illness brings thoughts of COVID-19 and the team putting linebacker Vince Williams on the reserve list Thursday doesn’t do anything to push those thoughts away. At the moment, however, there’s no sign that Claypool’s issue is COVID-related.

Cornerback Joe Haden (concussion) and linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) missed practice for the second day in a row.

Kicker Chris Boswell returned to work after missing Monday’s game and Wednesday’s practice with a hip injury. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, right guard David DeCastro, and left tackle Alejando Villanueva all got on the field after resting on Wednesday.