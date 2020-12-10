Christian McCaffrey not at open portion of Panthers practice

Getty Images

Running back Christian McCaffrey‘s plans to return to the Panthers lineup have hit another snag.

The shoulder injury that kept McCaffrey out of the team’s last three games has improved, but he hurt his quad last week and was limited in practice Thursday after head coach Matt Rhule said it tightened up on him.

Limited work is better than no work at all, which makes Thursday’s development on the McCaffrey front a negative one. Reporters at the open portion of practice said that McCaffrey was not on the field with the team as they continued preparing to face the Broncos.

There’s a chance that McCaffrey could come out for the latter part of practice and the Panthers’ injury report would bring word of that later on Thursday. If McCaffrey is indeed out, another Sunday on the sideline will become more likely.