Cleveland native Kareem Hunt enjoying being a part of Browns winning season

It’s been along time since the Browns experienced winning like they have in 2020.

Northeast Ohio native Kareem Hunt knows all about it. And now the running back who got a second chance with his hometown team is excited about giving Cleveland fans something to cheer about in January besides a new head coach.

“Being born and raised here, it is huge. Everybody is happy,” Hunt said Wednesday, via Daryl Ruiter of WKRK. “I have never seen it growing up. To be a part of it means so much to me. I definitely want to just keep rolling and keep winning. It is fun winning. That is the biggest thing.”

Hunt is one part of Cleveland’s two-headed attack that’s second in the league in rushing. He and Nick Chubb are a big reason why the Browns are 9-3, securing just their third winning record since returning to the league in 1999.

“They have seen a lot of losing before and so have I,” Hunt said. “We still have a lot to prove.”

The Browns can’t clinch a playoff spot this week, but if they win, they’ll be on the precipice of punching their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2002. That’s something that will make all Clevelanders happy.