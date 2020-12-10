Colts sign Will Holden off Ravens practice squad

Getty Images

The Colts put tackle Le'Raven Clark on injured reserve this week and they announced on Thursday that they have signed an offensive lineman off of Baltimore’s practice squad.

Will Holden will be making the move to the Colts’ active roster. It’s Holden’s second stint with the Colts, although he never got further than the practice squad in 2018.

Holden appeared in one game for the Ravens this season and played 34 snaps in a Week 11 loss to the Titans. He went on the COVID-19 reserve list a short time later, but was activated recently. Holden also appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals in 2017 and 2018.

Clark tore his Achilles last Sunday. He was starting at left tackle in place of Anthony Castonzo, who missed the game with a sprained MCL. Castonzo was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, but it’s unclear if they will have him back against the Raiders on Sunday.