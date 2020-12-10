Could the decline of America’s Team result in major changes?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 10, 2020, 7:16 PM EST
For 25 years, the Cowboys have continued to be one of the most popular teams in the NFL despite never playing in a conference title game. This year, however, the shine is quickly coming off the star.

It started with the NFL flexing Packers-Colts game into a late-afternoon spot that previously had been devoted to a Cowboys-Vikings game. It continued with the ultimate indignity to America’s Team: A game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants sent 49ers-Cowboys game from Sunday Night Football to the cluster of early-afternoon kickoffs.

Sure, the 49ers’ fall from grace was a factor in the decision, but not long ago the Dallas Cowboys against even the Washington Generals would have remained in a marquee spot, because the Cowboys were a marquee team.

Now? Not.

Although team management (a/k/a Jerry and Stephen Jones) previously have made it clear that coach Mike McCarthy faces no danger, grave or otherwise, after only one year on the job, that was before the Cowboys lost a prime-time face-off with a team that went 4-44 from 2015 through 2017. This most recent development could spark the kind of soul-searching that could (key word, could) prompt the Joneses to admit their mistake and move on to another coach.

Yes, the team’s fate changed when Dak Prescott suffered a badly broken ankle. But the Cowboys already were struggling, especially on defense. There’s no reason to think they’d be considerably better than 3-9 if Dak had started every game.

It remains unlikely that anything more than the firing of defensive coordinator Mike Nolan will happen after the 2020 season ends. Until this week, however, it was unlikely that the NFL would ever move America’s Team out of a prime-time slot. It remains to be seen how that bucket of ice water affects the manner in which Jerry and Stephen Jones regard their franchise and the people who have been hired to run it.

  1. You can not pay a QB that much and expect to have depth, let alone win a tittle. Only one QB has won the Super Bowl making $25 mil.

  3. Winning fixes everything. Once the Cowboys start winning again, the Dallas fans will re-emerge.

  4. Its sounds crazy but I really believe this team is trying to tank for Trevor …

    With all the talent on this roster, they could easily outbid the Jags for the Jets 1st round pick. Elliot and Cooper plus draft pics could be the key to the deal because Lawrence wont report to New York and unless NE or another team gets involved, I dont believe the Jags will give up Minshew, though for Lawrence they would.

    If Dallas gets Lawrence, this season wont be a total waste.

  6. Sucking for 2 decades and being severely over rated does not qualify the medias favorite team as America`s team!…..Popularity does not equal greatness!!!

  10. Up until the time Dak got hurt, only Tom Brady had more wins as an NFL QB than Dak Prescott, since Dak entered the league. I think he was tied with Russell Wilson for second. Great QB’s cover up for a lot of weaknesses. When an elite QB goes down mid-season, it can have devastating affects. Sometimes a backup can come in and hold down the fort, but in the Cowboys’ case, Dak’s injury was a game changer. Jerry Jones is likely content with the three rings he already has, and his gold jacket, so there’s a strong possibility the Cowboys aren’t going to dominate as soon as Dak returns, but I’d have to wait and see. Dak is still fairly young, and still improving.

  12. When Jerry Jones has to be the GM and the Jones kids have to be running the team when/if the Cowboys win the SB, that means the top goal is the Jones family involvement with winning coming after that. The Cowboys have not won consistently since Jimmy Johnson was running the team – 25 years ago. So good luck with that.

  13. Jerry once again showed his inept ability to guide this team by hiring McCarthy – it was the wrong move and it backfired. You would think by now that he would realize that his way hasn’t worked and isn’t going to work. He should’ve went after Lincoln Riley when he had the chance, now who is going to come along, another retread desperate for a job?

  14. It’s possible that it’s less about the decline of America’s Team and more about the rise of The World’s Team. Go Browns! World’s Team.

  17. It is about time actual football fans get better match ups in prime time that don’t involve Dallas. More often than not for many years now, the team stinks and so do the games they play in. How about showcasing the product at its best instead of trotting out Dallas because of their rating reputation? Trust me, plenty of viewers will get over not being able to see them 5-6 times a year in prime time slots.

  19. Jerry has been the GM since what? Ever since he bought the team. I believe he won one SB with the players that Jimmy Jones picked. Ever since he has been close, but no cigar, and not so close as in now. Let me know when Jerry hits re-set button by placing himself out to pasture.

  20. So now it’s Mike McCarthy’s fault that the Cowboys have put all of their eggs in the Dak Prescott basket? Give me a break they’ve been on the decline since their last Superbowl win, and none of that has anything to do with McCarthy, and everything to do with Jerry hanging onto Jason Garrett for too long. They wasted Tony Romo in his prime who was throwing to Dez Bryant in his prime, and they were playing behind the best offensive line in football for about 6 straight years, and they were blocking for one of the best backs in the game. All of that was because they lacked the right head coach, and his name wasn’t Mike McCarthy. So tell me how any of this is Mike’s fault?

  21. It’s nice to be getting the good game instead of the Cowboys but I’ll keep sparing a thought for North Floridians stuck with 16 Jags games every year.

