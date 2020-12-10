Cowboys place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Cowboys placed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Awuzie missed most of the season with a hamstring injury.

He was injured in Week 2 and returned in Week 11.

Awuzie, who is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason, has 23 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups this season.

The Cowboys are thin at the position with rookie Trevon Diggs on injured reserve with a fractured foot and Anthony Brown limited in Thursday’s practice with injured ribs that have kept him out since his last game in Week 11.

The league’s transactions report also shows center Tyler Biadasz returned to practice. That starts his 21-day window to come off injured reserve.

The rookie injured his hamstring in pregame warmups before the Steelers game in Week 9.