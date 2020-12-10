Daniel Jones limited in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones remained limited on Thursday’s practice report, but he is making strides toward a Sunday return.

The team held a walkthrough Wednesday, so Thursday marked Jones’ first practice since straining his right hamstring Nov. 29.

“I would say that he’s throwing the ball well,” Giants coach Joe Judge said before practice, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “But there’s a lot of things we still need to see. Throwing the ball in short space and going through a walkthrough are very, very different than going through team periods and being able to see how this guy reacts and moves in the pocket, which is really our biggest concern.”

Colt McCoy started Sunday’s game after replacing Jones in Week 12.

The Giants will prepare both quarterbacks to play, with hopes that Jones can return to the starting lineup.

Inside linebacker Blake Martinez (lower back), right tackle Matt Peart (ankle) and cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) were limited in practice. Safety Madre Harper (knee) did not practice.