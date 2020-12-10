David Johnson out of practice for non-injury reasons

Getty Images

Texans running back David Johnson missed Thursday’s practice. The team listed his absence as not injury related.

In nine games this season, Johnson has 129 touches for 613 yards and five touchdowns.

The Texans also added running back Duke Johnson to the practice report with a non-COVID-19 illness. Johnson was limited.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (concussion) remained out and receiver Brandin Cooks (foot/neck) remained limited. Cornerbacks Keion Crossen (foot), Phillip Gaines (knee/shoulder) and John Reid (neck) upgraded to limited work after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Receiver Keke Coutee (knee) and running back C.J. Prosise (non-COVID-19 illness) participated fully after being limited a day earlier.