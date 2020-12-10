DeAndre Hopkins misses practice due to neck and back injuries

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins didn’t practice on Wednesday, but his absence didn’t garner much attention because it was for non-injury reasons and Hopkins has frequently sat out practice on Wednesdays before working later in the week.

Hopkins’ second straight absence is likely to create more of a stir. He missed Thursday’s session and the team added neck and back injuries to the report to explain why he wasn’t able to work.

Two other key players were added to the injury report on Thursday. Running back Kenyan Drake was a limited participant due to a hip injury while linebacker Isaiah Simmons joined Hopkins on the sideline with neck and back issues.

Playing the Giants without Drake and Hopkins seems unlikely to do much to help the Arizona offense get back on track. Friday will bring more word about the outlook for all three players in Week 14.