Deebo Samuel returns to a limited practice

Getty Images

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel returned to a limited practice Thursday. He missed Wednesday’s work with a bruised foot that is not expected to keep him out of Sunday’s game.

The injury is unrelated to the foot fracture Samuel sustained this summer during player-organized workouts, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“He just took a knee on the foot, so not related, but [it is] too sore today to go,” Shanahan said Wednesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Center Hroniss Grasu (knee) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (ankle) also were limited Thursday.

Offensive guard Tom Compton (concussion), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (not injury related), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) did not practice.