Denzel Mims won’t play for Jets Sunday

Getty Images

Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims missed the first six games of the season with a hamstring injury and the second-round pick is going to miss another game this weekend.

Mims had to go to Texas to deal with a family emergency and Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Thursday that he will not play against the Seahawks on Sunday. Even if the family matter were to be resolved in time for the game, Mims has left the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocols and will need to resume them for several days before being permitted to rejoin the team.

While the injury delayed Mims’ debut, he has shown some of what made the Jets interested in his services over the last six games. He has 19 catches for 324 yards in those outings.

Mims won’t be adding to those totals this week and that won’t help their odds of winning for the first time this season.