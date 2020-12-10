Denzel Ward not practicing Thursday, Browns hopeful he can play Monday

Getty Images

The Browns are holding out hope that cornerback Denzel Ward will be able to return to action against the Ravens on Monday night.

Ward has missed the last two games with a calf injury and head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Ward would not take part in Thursday’s practice. While that would seem to be a poor omen for his chances of returning to game action, Stefanski said he doesn’t think it is out of the question.

“I wouldn’t call it a long shot. . . . I’m hopeful. But I can’t peg it with a percentage,” Stefanski said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.

Stefanski also said wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge will be out on Thursday. Hodge missed last Sunday’s win over the Titans with a hamstring injury.