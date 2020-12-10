Dez Bryant says he’s had multiple negative COVID-19 tests

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant was pulled from the lineup Tuesday night’s game against the Cowboys during pregame warmups after a positive COVID-19 test, but the wideout was not placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday.

A tweet from Bryant on Thursday may provide some insight into why that roster move has not been made. Bryant wrote that he has had multiple negative COVID-19 test results since Tuesday.

“I tested negative back to back for covid and I’m not excited about it,” Bryant wrote.

Bryant’s Tuesday morning PCR test came back with inconclusive results and a point of care test was performed at M&T Bank Stadium. The result of that test came back positive, which led to Bryant being taken out of the lineup. Bryant’s tweet suggests that result may have been a false positive.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Bryant remains in the team’s plans and, if Bryant did have a false positive, he should be able to play against the Browns on Monday.