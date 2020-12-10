Ed Donatell on COVID-19: Everybody should be nervous

Getty Images

Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell returns to the coaching booth Sunday after a six-game absence that included a five-day hospital stay for COVID-19.

Donatell said he had never missed coaching a game in his career before this season.

“I just can’t wait to get back,’’ Donatell said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “The big takeaway is you miss the contact with people. That day-to-day contact with your players on the field, with your fellow coaches, coaching in games. I’ve never been deprived of that and that wasn’t a lot of fun, but I learned some things. I learned how special a lot of things are in life to you, and how important your health is. There are times when you’ve got to press the pause button and get it back to where it is.”

Nine days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Donatell’s condition took a turn for the worse. He said everyone should take the virus seriously and do everything possible to mitigate risk.

“I think everybody should be nervous,’’ Donatell, 63, said. “I wouldn’t be telling you the truth if I didn’t think so because there’s so many unknowns about this virus. There are so many unknowns about it. It’s not like a normal disease where people can tell you, ‘Hey, this is what’s happened in the past.’ So, when you know all the research is ongoing, yeah, it puts up great interest. You’re wondering how far is this thing going to go? But again, hats off to the medical team. They were right there with me, five-star treatment the whole way and ready to go.’’