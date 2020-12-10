Ezekiel Elliott, Aldon Smith limited in Thursday’s practice

Posted by Charean Williams on December 10, 2020, 5:26 PM EST
NFL: DEC 08 Cowboys at Ravens
Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remained limited in Thursday’s practice, but he said his calf injury is nothing he can’t handle on game day.

“I don’t remember where I exactly hurt it,” Elliott said Thursday. “It’s more of a contusion, not really like a muscle strain. Like a big bruise. I’m sure it’s going to be sore during the game, but it’s Week 13. Everyone is going to be sore. I don’t think it should limit me much at all. I mean, it might be a little tender, but I’m tough.”

Elliott also has played through a hamstring injury this season.

He is having the worst season of his career, averaging 3.9 yards a carry and 65.3 rushing yards per game. Elliott has 199 carries for 784 yards and five touchdowns.

His six fumbles, and five fumbles lost, are the most of any non-quarterback in the NFL.

Elliott will keep playing, and the Cowboys will keep fighting.

“I mean, just because we’re not out of it; we aren’t out of it at all,” Elliott said. “I mean, we look at what the team has gone through this season just losing so many key players. I mean, we lost a lot of key players here on offense. I think it’s important one, just because we’re not out of it. Then two, just for my brothers. That’s why I go out there and play. I go out there and play for my brothers and my teammates. I’m not going to sell them short.”

The Bengals rank 29th in rushing defense, so Elliott has a chance for his second 100-yard game of the season.

In other injury news, the Cowboys added pass rusher Aldon Smith to the practice report with a foot injury. He was limited.

Offensive tackle Cameron Erving (knee) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) remained out of practice. Cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) again was limited.