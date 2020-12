Getty Images

Safety Darian Stewart, who made three tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and two pass breakups for the Broncos in Super Bowl 50, announced his retirement.

He last played in 2019 with the Buccaneers.

Stewart, 32, played 10 NFL seasons with the Rams, Ravens, Broncos and Bucs. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

Stewart finishes his career with 92 starts, 11 interceptions, five sacks, 46 pass breakups and six forced fumbles.

He went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2010.